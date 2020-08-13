Hidden Adventures: Shaver Stables

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "They are really good for your soul. Horses and nature is pretty much the best combination you can get."At beautiful Shaver Lake at Shaver Stables, you are going to need long pants, some sunscreen, a water bottle, and your phone if you want to take some photos.One of the horses is Stoney. He is actually a horse from Fresno State's equestrian program.Now, the hardest part is getting on the horse, but it was actually quite easy. I went with a tour group through a one-hour trail ride through the trees and meadows.Gabrielle Cant and her husband own Shaver Stables. They have been extremely busy since they got the okay to open."I was delayed about three weeks; it was a little scary because I own 12 of the horses here," she said. "Making sure they come off of the feed leases, and that I can afford to feed them. It got pretty tight financially."For families looking to social distance and be outside, Shaver Lake is the perfect spot to soak in the beautiful views and even see some wildlife.There were a few first-time riders and a couple from Fresno who came up for the day."It was hot in Fresno, beautiful weather up here," they said."I've had people as far as Visalia and Lemoore come out for just the day," Cant said. "I've had a lot of COVID travel nurses and law enforcement. Also, a lot of kids since they're not in school. Six and up is what we take"As we returned to the stables, a sign read If you liked your ride, kiss your horse.A quick day trip for a scenic view with a majestic animal.