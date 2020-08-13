hidden adventures

Hidden Adventures: Shaver Stables

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "They are really good for your soul. Horses and nature is pretty much the best combination you can get."

At beautiful Shaver Lake at Shaver Stables, you are going to need long pants, some sunscreen, a water bottle, and your phone if you want to take some photos.

One of the horses is Stoney. He is actually a horse from Fresno State's equestrian program.

Now, the hardest part is getting on the horse, but it was actually quite easy. I went with a tour group through a one-hour trail ride through the trees and meadows.

Gabrielle Cant and her husband own Shaver Stables. They have been extremely busy since they got the okay to open.

"I was delayed about three weeks; it was a little scary because I own 12 of the horses here," she said. "Making sure they come off of the feed leases, and that I can afford to feed them. It got pretty tight financially."

For families looking to social distance and be outside, Shaver Lake is the perfect spot to soak in the beautiful views and even see some wildlife.

There were a few first-time riders and a couple from Fresno who came up for the day.

"It was hot in Fresno, beautiful weather up here," they said.

"I've had people as far as Visalia and Lemoore come out for just the day," Cant said. "I've had a lot of COVID travel nurses and law enforcement. Also, a lot of kids since they're not in school. Six and up is what we take"

As we returned to the stables, a sign read If you liked your ride, kiss your horse.

A quick day trip for a scenic view with a majestic animal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelshaver lakehidden adventures
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIDDEN ADVENTURES
Hidden Adventures: Twenty Lakes Basin
Hidden Adventures: Kings Canyon National Park
Hidden Adventures: Mariposa Climbing Museum
Hidden Adventures: Sailing at Huntington Lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to School: Fresno County reminds parents to get their kids vaccinated
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Tulare County
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
Central California coronavirus cases
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Fresno firefighters seeing increase in fires started by homeless activity
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Show More
Thousands of students begin new school year remotely in Merced
Children seen on campus of South Valley K-8 school
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
Gov. Newsom says Californians are still not minimizing mixing
Truck driving schools seeing increase in enrollment during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News