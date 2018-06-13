Campers burning feces blamed for 500-acre Voltaire Fire in Carson City

The Voltaire Fire in Carson City, Nevada, was apparently started by campers burning feces in a canyon, according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. (KOLO-TV)

RENO, Nev. --
Campers burning feces started a fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.

The two campers who started the fire have been detained, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the 500-acre fire, dubbed the Voltaire Fire, was 15 percent contained.


Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said firefighters had a tough time with the fire Tuesday night since they didn't have air support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
