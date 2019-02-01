Clovis woman sharing her love of natural-made body products

The sweet aroma of rose and chocolate fill Chanel Wapner's home as she whips up Valentines Day body care products. She is making bath tabs and soaps out of scratch. Essential oils are the most important ingredient, but it is something else that makes it special."I give it a lot of love," said Wapner.People can purchase some of that T.L.C. at her new store Just My Essentials, in Old Town Clovis. From soaps to lotions, to bath bombs, all her products are infused with essential oils."There are different ways that essential oils can be used that are beneficial, inhalation, topical, in the bath and in the shower," she said.Wapner first started working with them 19 years ago to help her pregnant daughter. She said all of her success could not have been possible without her or her and granddaughter."I went through this phase where I wanted everything natural and as organic as I could possibly get on her and decided to experiment with essential oils," she said.Experimentation turned into a passion, so she took classes to perfect her craft and got certified. Wapner accumulated a fan base. They told their friends, who told their friends and before she knew it, people were lining up at her door. It naturally transitioned into a business."Demand got bigger for some reason. I like to think it is because of all the love I put into my products," she said.Her most recent milestone was opening her first store. If you can not find what you are looking for on the shelves she will try to make it. It falls in line with her motto, keep it small and keep it personal.