Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box

HOUSTON, Texas -- Online shopping is convenient for everything except for the returns. Trying to find a box, print the label and driving to the package store can be a hassle.Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's and you don't even need a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.There are 11 Kohl's stores in the Houston-area.Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.