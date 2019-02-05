SHOPPING

Marie Kondo trend filling consignment stores with merchandise

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a great time to expand your wardrobe thanks to the latest Netflix sensation.

HOUSTON, Texas --
It's a great time to expand your wardrobe thanks to the latest Netflix sensation.

Marie Kondo has led Houstonians to bring truckloads of items to consignment shops. Consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez explains where to get the best deals and the upcoming styles in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarnetflixdonationsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Clovis woman sharing her love of natural-made body products
J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
More Shopping
Top Stories
Veteran Fresno officer killed after wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains
North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes: Medical examiner
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Shocking video shows suspect pushing teenager onto train tracks
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Show More
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
School official quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
More News