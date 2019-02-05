You guys have to check out The Cottage Shop - a treasure in Montrose - that also serves as a vocational training site for clients. 100% of proceeds go back into the Women’s Home that helps women and families reclaim stability.

It’s a win win! Donate today or go shopping ! pic.twitter.com/AHGEdmtByW — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) February 5, 2019

It's a great time to expand your wardrobe thanks to the latest Netflix sensation.Marie Kondo has led Houstonians to bring truckloads of items to consignment shops. Consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez explains where to get the best deals and the upcoming styles in the video above.