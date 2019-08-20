Target is launching a new food brand that will focus on healthier options, the company announced.
"Good and Gather" will hit store shelves on September 15th, featuring items like eggs, milk, meats and pasta.
The company says more than 2,000 products will be sold in Target stores under the brand name by next year.
Target says the products will be made without artificial flavors or sweeteners. "Good and Gather" items come with a money-back guarantee -- love it, or get your money back.
Target launching food brand made without artificial flavoring in September
TARGET
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More