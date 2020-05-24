Man facing battery charge for grabbing TV reporter during live broadcast

SHOREWOOD, Ill. -- A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he grabbed a TV reporter during a live broadcast in a Illinois Saturday.Shorewood police announced battery and disorderly conduct charges against Minooka resident Eric Farina on Sunday.Police said Farina grabbed a WGN-TV reporter around her shoulders while she was conducting a live broadcast in Shorewood Saturday at around 10 p.m. Police said Farina also "uttered a profane and disturbing statement" before leaving the area.Farina was arrested at his residence Sunday. He's since been released.No other details are known at this time.