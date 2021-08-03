Pets & Animals

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered species

EMBED <>More Videos

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be added to the endangered species list.

Federal officials say the population has dipped to just 40 foxes.

This species of red fox lives in the mountains stretching from Yosemite to Lake Tahoe.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park ranger shares emotional story of mother bear calling for cub killed by driver

It's not the first time they've been endangered.

Biologists thought this red fox was extinct until it reappeared in 2010.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsyosemitelake tahoeanimalsu.s. & worldendangered speciessierra nevadacalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News