Dozens of local athletes sign letters of intent to play at the next level

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marked the initial signing date for Division I basketball and all other D-I & D-II sports (football excluded). Here's a list of local athletes heading to play at the next level:

Buchanan High

  • Colby Hatton, Swimming, UC Berkley
  • Michael Gioffre, Wrestling, University of Virginia
  • Jack Gioffre, Wrestling, University of Virginia
  • Joseph Martin, Wrestling, Northwestern
  • Kyler Lake, Wrestling, Utah Valley
  • Jett Ruby, Baseball, Fresno State
  • Drew Smith, Baseball, Oregon
  • Austin Watson, Baseball, Utah Valley State
  • Max Bernal, Baseball, Cal State Bakersfield
  • Evan Wallace, Baseball, UC Irvine
  • Sarkis Tookoian, Baseball, University of Mississippi
  • Kaylee Elliott, Track, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Olivia Koop, Soccer, Nevada
  • Logan Nidy, Soccer, San Diego State
  • Rylie Chaney, Soccer, Chico State
  • Jessica Montelongo, Soccer, Sacramento State
  • Luke Addington, Water Polo, Concordia University
  • Ciara Wilson, Soccer, Fresno State


    • Bullard High
    Joey Cruz, Wrestling, University of Oklahoma
  • Sarah Moite, Softball, Cal State San Bernardino
  • Chase Weiner, Soccer, Santa Clara University


    • Clovis East High
  • Alyssa Bosworth, Soccer, Montana State University, Billings
  • Paris Dellamaggiore, Softball, Western Washington University
  • Crysta Duenas, Softball, Lehigh University
  • Alyssa Everik, Softball, Sterling College
  • Mackenzie Miller, Swimming, Brigham Young University
  • Alexis Recinos, Soccer, William Jessup University
  • Ariana Womack, Cross Country, Fresno Pacific University


    • Clovis High
  • Lauryn Carranco, Softball, Cal State Northridge
  • Sydney Contrestano, Soccer, Cal Poly Pomona
  • Peyton Machado, Soccer, University of Houston
  • Mia Sanders, Water Polo, CSU Monterey
  • Emma Steinhardt, Soccer, Northwestern College Iowa
  • Elizabeth Zepeda, Soccer, Nicholls State University


    • Clovis North High
  • Valerie Boylan, Cross Country/Triathlon, Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Emma Bumatay, Softball, Northwest Nazarene
  • Tyler Chandler, Wrestling, Cal Poly
  • Collin Deborde, Baseball, Dakota State University
  • Cole Fellows, Baseball, Columbia University
  • Ella Guffey, Swim, Cal State East Bay
  • Dashiell Hein, Football, Culver Stockton
  • Myl Laue, Diving, Cal Poly
  • Mia Mirelez, Soccer, Cal State Fullerton
  • Amy Payne, Cross Country, Biola University
  • Renee Phillips, Volleyball, Colorado Christian
  • Mary Ramirez, Soccer, UNLV
  • Aidan Tran, Golf, Georgia Tech
  • Alyssa Wheeler, Soccer, UC Irvine
  • Cadence Whitley, Soccer, UNLV


    • Clovis West High
  • Kalei Aoki-Chance, Track/Cross Country, Cal State Fullerton
  • Nathan Baeza, Baseball, Fresno State
  • Kaydence Cortez-Garcia, Soccer, Fresno State
  • Sydney Gish, Water Polo, San Diego State
  • Gianna Mastro, Tennis, Fresno State
  • Ainsley Stallworth, Soccer, Carthage College


    • Edison High

  • Elijah Moultrie, Baseball, San Jose State


    • San Joaquin Memorial
  • Ethan Quinn, Tennis, University of Georgia
  • Giovanni Blanchett, Baseball, Saint Mary's
  • Mikey Bell , Baseball, Cal Poly
  • Bryce Padilla, Baseball, Santa Clara


