Dozens of local athletes sign letters of intent to play at the next level

Buchanan High

Colby Hatton, Swimming, UC Berkley

Michael Gioffre, Wrestling, University of Virginia

Jack Gioffre, Wrestling, University of Virginia

Joseph Martin, Wrestling, Northwestern

Kyler Lake, Wrestling, Utah Valley

Jett Ruby, Baseball, Fresno State

Drew Smith, Baseball, Oregon

Austin Watson, Baseball, Utah Valley State

Max Bernal, Baseball, Cal State Bakersfield

Evan Wallace, Baseball, UC Irvine

Sarkis Tookoian, Baseball, University of Mississippi

Kaylee Elliott, Track, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Olivia Koop, Soccer, Nevada

Logan Nidy, Soccer, San Diego State

Rylie Chaney, Soccer, Chico State

Jessica Montelongo, Soccer, Sacramento State

Luke Addington, Water Polo, Concordia University

Ciara Wilson, Soccer, Fresno State

Bullard High

Sarah Moite, Softball, Cal State San Bernardino

Chase Weiner, Soccer, Santa Clara University

Clovis East High

Alyssa Bosworth, Soccer, Montana State University, Billings

Paris Dellamaggiore, Softball, Western Washington University

Crysta Duenas, Softball, Lehigh University

Alyssa Everik, Softball, Sterling College

Mackenzie Miller, Swimming, Brigham Young University

Alexis Recinos, Soccer, William Jessup University

Ariana Womack, Cross Country, Fresno Pacific University

Clovis High

Lauryn Carranco, Softball, Cal State Northridge

Sydney Contrestano, Soccer, Cal Poly Pomona

Peyton Machado, Soccer, University of Houston

Mia Sanders, Water Polo, CSU Monterey

Emma Steinhardt, Soccer, Northwestern College Iowa

Elizabeth Zepeda, Soccer, Nicholls State University

Clovis North High

Valerie Boylan, Cross Country/Triathlon, Lenoir-Rhyne University

Emma Bumatay, Softball, Northwest Nazarene

Tyler Chandler, Wrestling, Cal Poly

Collin Deborde, Baseball, Dakota State University

Cole Fellows, Baseball, Columbia University

Ella Guffey, Swim, Cal State East Bay

Dashiell Hein, Football, Culver Stockton

Myl Laue, Diving, Cal Poly

Mia Mirelez, Soccer, Cal State Fullerton

Amy Payne, Cross Country, Biola University

Renee Phillips, Volleyball, Colorado Christian

Mary Ramirez, Soccer, UNLV

Aidan Tran, Golf, Georgia Tech

Alyssa Wheeler, Soccer, UC Irvine

Cadence Whitley, Soccer, UNLV

Clovis West High

Kalei Aoki-Chance, Track/Cross Country, Cal State Fullerton

Nathan Baeza, Baseball, Fresno State

Kaydence Cortez-Garcia, Soccer, Fresno State

Sydney Gish, Water Polo, San Diego State

Gianna Mastro, Tennis, Fresno State

Ainsley Stallworth, Soccer, Carthage College

Edison High

Elijah Moultrie, Baseball, San Jose State

San Joaquin Memorial

Ethan Quinn, Tennis, University of Georgia

Giovanni Blanchett, Baseball, Saint Mary's

Mikey Bell , Baseball, Cal Poly

Bryce Padilla, Baseball, Santa Clara

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marked the initial signing date for Division I basketball and all other D-I & D-II sports (football excluded). Here's a list of local athletes heading to play at the next level: