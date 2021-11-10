Dozens of local athletes sign letters of intent to play at the next level

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marked the initial signing date for Division I basketball and all other D-I & D-II sports (football excluded). Here's a list of local athletes heading to play at the next level:Buchanan HighColby Hatton, Swimming, UC BerkleyMichael Gioffre, Wrestling, University of VirginiaJack Gioffre, Wrestling, University of VirginiaJoseph Martin, Wrestling, NorthwesternKyler Lake, Wrestling, Utah ValleyJett Ruby, Baseball, Fresno StateDrew Smith, Baseball, OregonAustin Watson, Baseball, Utah Valley StateMax Bernal, Baseball, Cal State BakersfieldEvan Wallace, Baseball, UC IrvineSarkis Tookoian, Baseball, University of MississippiKaylee Elliott, Track, Cal Poly San Luis ObispoOlivia Koop, Soccer, NevadaLogan Nidy, Soccer, San Diego StateRylie Chaney, Soccer, Chico StateJessica Montelongo, Soccer, Sacramento StateLuke Addington, Water Polo, Concordia University Ciara Wilson, Soccer, Fresno StateBullard HighJoey Cruz, Wrestling, University of OklahomaSarah Moite, Softball, Cal State San BernardinoChase Weiner, Soccer, Santa Clara UniversityClovis East HighAlyssa Bosworth, Soccer, Montana State University, BillingsParis Dellamaggiore, Softball, Western Washington UniversityCrysta Duenas, Softball, Lehigh UniversityAlyssa Everik, Softball, Sterling CollegeMackenzie Miller, Swimming, Brigham Young UniversityAlexis Recinos, Soccer, William Jessup UniversityAriana Womack, Cross Country, Fresno Pacific UniversityClovis HighLauryn Carranco, Softball, Cal State NorthridgeSydney Contrestano, Soccer, Cal Poly PomonaPeyton Machado, Soccer, University of HoustonMia Sanders, Water Polo, CSU MontereyEmma Steinhardt, Soccer, Northwestern College IowaElizabeth Zepeda, Soccer, Nicholls State UniversityClovis North HighValerie Boylan, Cross Country/Triathlon, Lenoir-Rhyne UniversityEmma Bumatay, Softball, Northwest NazareneTyler Chandler, Wrestling, Cal PolyCollin Deborde, Baseball, Dakota State UniversityCole Fellows, Baseball, Columbia UniversityElla Guffey, Swim, Cal State East BayDashiell Hein, Football, Culver StocktonMyl Laue, Diving, Cal PolyMia Mirelez, Soccer, Cal State FullertonAmy Payne, Cross Country, Biola UniversityRenee Phillips, Volleyball, Colorado ChristianMary Ramirez, Soccer, UNLVAidan Tran, Golf, Georgia TechAlyssa Wheeler, Soccer, UC IrvineCadence Whitley, Soccer, UNLVClovis West HighKalei Aoki-Chance, Track/Cross Country, Cal State FullertonNathan Baeza, Baseball, Fresno StateKaydence Cortez-Garcia, Soccer, Fresno StateSydney Gish, Water Polo, San Diego StateGianna Mastro, Tennis, Fresno StateAinsley Stallworth, Soccer, Carthage CollegeEdison HighElijah Moultrie, Baseball, San Jose StateSan Joaquin MemorialEthan Quinn, Tennis, University of GeorgiaGiovanni Blanchett, Baseball, Saint Mary'sMikey Bell , Baseball, Cal PolyBryce Padilla, Baseball, Santa ClaraMiss anyone? Send us a note (with pictures or videos) to brianna.e.melon@abc.com & Stephen.m.hicks@abc.com.
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.