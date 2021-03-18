Arts & Entertainment

Six Flags Magic Mountain announces plans to reopen on April 1

VALENCIA, Calif. -- Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday announced plans to reopen the Valencia theme park to members and passholders at limited capacity on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3.

In a statement, the park said a new reservation system will be used, along with extensive safety measures including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.

Like other theme parks throughout California, the theme park has been temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again", said Six Flags Magic Mountain's park president Don McCoy. "Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year."

The announcement comes the day after Disney announced plans to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on April 30.

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2015 file photo shows Sleeping Beauty's Castle at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif.

Buena Park's Knott's Berry Farm has said it will welcome back visitors sometime in May.

