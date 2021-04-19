Woman killed during skydiving accident in Lodi, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed during skydiving accident in Lodi, deputies say

LODI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a skydiving accident that led to a woman's death at a parachuting center near Lodi.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's office says the victim was apparently very experienced, but her chute got tangled during a jump on Saturday.

In March, Action News reported on a multi-million dollar settlement in the death of Tyler Turner, who died at the Lodi Parachute Center in 2016.

The FAA's investigation into Saturday's incident is currently limited to the packing of the parachute, the reserve parachute, and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skydiver
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News