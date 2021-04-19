Woman killed during skydiving accident in Lodi, deputies say

LODI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a skydiving accident that led to a woman's death at a parachuting center near Lodi.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's office says the victim was apparently very experienced, but her chute got tangled during a jump on Saturday.In March, Action News reported on a multi-million dollar settlement in the death of Tyler Turner, who died at the Lodi Parachute Center in 2016.The FAA's investigation into Saturday's incident is currently limited to the packing of the parachute, the reserve parachute, and the rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.