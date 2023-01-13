Submissions now open for Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Tulare County Office of Education hosts Central California's premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties.

Slick Rock challenges students to meet industry standards in the technical aspects of film production.

The competition is divided into two levels: middle school and high school. Each level offers a variety of film genres for participation.

The deadline for entry is March 10th.

More information is available on the Slick Rock website: TCOE.org/SlickRock