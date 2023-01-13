WATCH LIVE

Submissions now open for Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Friday, January 13, 2023 7:05PM
Tulare County Office of Education hosts Central California's premier film competition for middle and high school students in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties.

Slick Rock challenges students to meet industry standards in the technical aspects of film production.

The competition is divided into two levels: middle school and high school. Each level offers a variety of film genres for participation.

The deadline for entry is March 10th.

More information is available on the Slick Rock website: TCOE.org/SlickRock

The Slick Rock Student Film Festival is presented by these sponsors:


