Program helping protect small businesses from getting evicted

A valuable resource is helping protect small businesses from being evicted.

A valuable resource is helping protect small businesses from being evicted.

A valuable resource is helping protect small businesses from being evicted.

A valuable resource is helping protect small businesses from being evicted.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A valuable resource is helping protect small businesses from being evicted.

We sat down with Clarissa Vivian Petrucci with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation to hear about how you can take advantage of this resource.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.