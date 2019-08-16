Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis

Crews are working to put out a small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary School in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to put out a small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary School in Clovis.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Friday near Armstrong and Nees.

According to witnesses, a Clovis Unified maintenance crew was cutting the grass when they hit something that sparked the fire and then spread to nearby debris.

A Clovis Unified official told Action News that students are not on campus because the school doesn't start until August 19. However, teachers are at the school and are on standby in the event evacuations are required.
