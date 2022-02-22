Police investigating smash-and-grab at Kohl's in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft at the Kohl's store on Alluvial near Fresno Street at River Park in North Fresno.Officials say it happened just before 1 pm Tuesday.Investigators say a group of men and women, possibly four to five people, barged in and stole over 40 fragrances from Kohl's, which has a Sephora inside of it.The masked suspects then took off, possibly in separate vehicles.Police do not believe the thieves were armed.A description of the suspects or their vehicles has not been released.Police say they have obtained surveillance camera footage and are talking with witnesses.