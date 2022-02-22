smash and grab

Police investigating smash-and-grab at Kohl's in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft at the Kohl's store on Alluvial near Fresno Street at River Park in North Fresno.

Officials say it happened just before 1 pm Tuesday.

Investigators say a group of men and women, possibly four to five people, barged in and stole over 40 fragrances from Kohl's, which has a Sephora inside of it.

The masked suspects then took off, possibly in separate vehicles.

Police do not believe the thieves were armed.

A description of the suspects or their vehicles has not been released.

Police say they have obtained surveillance camera footage and are talking with witnesses.
