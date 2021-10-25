Arts & Entertainment

Snoop Dogg says his mother Beverly Tate has died: 'Mama thank u for having me'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Snoop Dogg announced that his mother, Beverly Tate, has died.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the sad news, writing "Mama thank u for having me," alongside a sweet picture of Snoop with his mom.

In another post, his mother is shown holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother," Snoop wrote.

In another, he wrote "till we meet again."

In June, Snoop had posted about visiting his mom in the hospital with his family.

"Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," he wrote at the time.

In July, he revealed his mother was still ill.

