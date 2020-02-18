Would you know if a predator was texting your kid? 30 acronyms you should know

These days, social media has a language of its own, but do you know what some of the acronyms your kids might be receiving or sending really mean?

Maybe you know what "LOL" means, but do you know what "CD9" or "GNOC" means? A simple acronym might seem harmless. However, "CD9" means parents aren't around and "GNOC" means get naked on camera.

These acronyms are the latest tools that child predators use to communicate with kids.

"ASL: age, sex, location. Yeah I would have never guessed that," Rehan said.

Your child's phone rings and a single number flashes on the screen.

If you don't know what it means, you could be letting a predator talk to your child right in front of you.

ABC13 asked Rehan if they saw a number eight on their niece's phone, what would they think?

"I would probably, I don't know. What time is dinner? 8 o'clock?" Rehan said

According to the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization that aims to protect all children from sexual exploitation, there are 30 code phrases, either numbers or acronyms, parents needs to know.

The number eight is code for oral sex, according to the Child Rescue Coalition.

"So, this is something child predators are using, numbers to target kids," we asked. "Like 99, I mean you read it and you would have never guessed what it meant?"

"Parents gone. Wow, yeah that's dangerous," Nikki Leite, a mother, said.

We stopped Rehan while he was out with his dog and asked him a few questions.

"You said you have nieces and nephews, what are their ages?"

"Probably about 10 to 15 years old," Rehan said.

Rehan told us, together, his family does a good job at monitoring their phones.

But, when we showed him a list of acronyms that child predators are using to communicate with kids, he was shocked.

"I didn't grow up in the age of social media, so it's kind of creepy," Rehan said. "It's creepy. It's very disturbing. I am going to go home and talk to my nieces and nephews right now."

Most parents know what LOL or ILY means, but it turns out there is a longer, more secretive list of acronyms parents don't know.

We asked Leite, "If you had to guess, what would GNOC mean?"

"Good night, something or other," said Leite.

We told her what it actually meant.

"Oh my God, wow," Nikki and JP Leite said.

The coalition said if any of these 30 code phrases appear on your kid's phone, it's a red flag.

Here is a list of code phrases with their meaning:

8: Oral Sex

99: Parent Gone

142: I love you

182: I hate you

1174: Nude Club

ASL: Age/Sex/location

CD9: Code 9- it means parents are around

FYEO: For your eyes only

GNOC: Get Naked on camera

GYPO: Get your pants off

HAK: Hugs and kisses

IWSN: I want sex now

KFY: Kiss for you

KPC: Keeping parents clueless

MIRL: Meet in real life

MOS: Mom over shoulder

NIFOC: Nude in front of computer

NSFW: Not safe for work

P911: Parent alert

PAW: Parents are watching

PAL: Parents are listening

PIR: Parent in room

POS: Parent over shoulder

PRON: Porn

RUMORF: Are you Male or female?

SWAK: Sealed with a kiss

TDTM: Talk dirty to me

WTTO: Want to trade pictures?

The group also said it's important to note that kids may be texting on apps like KIK and WhatsApp that cannot easily be tracked. Their advice is to have an open conversation with your kids about rules and let them know you'll be going through their phone and all the apps they use.
