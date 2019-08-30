Society

Cadbury criticized for multi-colored chocolate bar it tried branding as 'unity' bar

Candy maker Cadbury is getting criticized for a multi-colored chocolate bar that it tried branding as a "unity" bar to mark India's Independence Day.

On Aug. 14, the company wrote: "This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap."

A New York Times restaurant critic sarcastically tweeted "congratulations Cadbury for solving racism."

Cadbury released the chocolate bar on Aug. 15, which is India's Independence Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietydiversitycandychocolate
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
Two people injured after shooting in east central Fresno
Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of possible attempted abductions of students
Fresno County's mosquito abatement team swamped with calls
Merced Co. deputies looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Show More
Ex-teacher gets 4 years in prison for stalking high school girls
Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman
DMV to offer early service at north Fresno location
LAPD officer cycles 300 miles to Newman to honor slain officer
Joseph Ward found guilty of assaulting NE Fresno nanny
More TOP STORIES News