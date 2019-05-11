bigfoot

California named second 'best place' to spot Bigfoot

It would seem a lot of Californians believe in Bigfoot.

Travel Channel recently researched for a new show and found California ranks as the second best place in the world to find Bigfoot.

The show's producers say the Golden State has nearly the most reported sightings of the mythical, hairy creature walking on its big feet with 1,697 sasquatch sightings over the past few decades.

Nationwide, there are more than 23,000 reported Bigfoot sightings.

Washington is the state with the most claimed sightings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytravelbigfootcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIGFOOT
FBI releases documents from 1977 Bigfoot investigation
SoCal woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News