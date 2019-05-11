California named second 'best place' to spot Bigfoot

It would seem a lot of Californians believe in Bigfoot.Travel Channel recently researched for a new show and found California ranks as the second best place in the world to find Bigfoot.The show's producers say the Golden State has nearly the most reported sightings of the mythical, hairy creature walking on its big feet with 1,697 sasquatch sightings over the past few decades.Nationwide, there are more than 23,000 reported Bigfoot sightings.Washington is the state with the most claimed sightings.