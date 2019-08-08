Society

Tulare County Sheriff: Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise your rights' against active shooters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux took to Twitter Wednesday evening, to encourage concealed weapons carriers to "exercise" their rights following the recent mass shootings.

Sherrif Boudreaux wrote, "I encourage all CCW holders in Tulare County to exercise your rights. Do so legally and only with a valid permit. Secure our communities and protect life by being able to defend ourselves against active shooters, threats to life and those who use guns for criminal behavior."



The sheriff's tweet sparked debate from commenters. Some questioned how concealed carried weapons (CCW) holders would be differentiated from a gunman in an active shooter situation by law enforcement or by fellow licensed carriers.

Boudreaux responded, saying CCW holders have been taught how to interact with law enforcement and stressed the importance of CCW holders identifying themselves to other carriers in those situations.

The shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton have ignited demands for solutions to mass shootings in the U.S.

Monday, President Trump suggested quicker capital punishment, stronger background checks, and red flag laws in a press conference. Gun rights advocates called the president's suggestion a kneejerk reaction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytulare countymass shootinggun lawstulare countyguns
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Show More
Fresno family tries to forgive 3 killers to honor father's loving legacy
How long does it take to get a gun in Fresno County?
Fresno Police searching for teens caught stealing cases of beer from CVS
Valley's first medical school quickly taking shape
Big Fresno Fair hosting 9th annual job fair to fill nearly 500 positions
More TOP STORIES News