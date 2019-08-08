Tulare County Sheriff: Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise your rights' against active shooters

Sherrif Boudreaux wrote, "I encourage all CCW holders in Tulare County to exercise your rights. Do so legally and only with a valid permit. Secure our communities and protect life by being able to defend ourselves against active shooters, threats to life and those who use guns for criminal behavior."
The sheriff's tweet sparked debate from commenters. Some questioned how concealed carried weapons (CCW) holders would be differentiated from a gunman in an active shooter situation by law enforcement or by fellow licensed carriers.
Boudreaux responded, saying CCW holders have been taught how to interact with law enforcement and stressed the importance of CCW holders identifying themselves to other carriers in those situations.
The shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton have ignited demands for solutions to mass shootings in the U.S.
Monday, President Trump suggested quicker capital punishment, stronger background checks, and red flag laws in a press conference. Gun rights advocates called the president's suggestion a kneejerk reaction.