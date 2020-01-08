Florida dad loses over 150 pounds to fulfill dream of joining U.S. Army

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father of two has dreamed for years to join the U.S. Army.But while the Army's tagline is "be all you can be," the 28-year-old Florida resident's weight kept him from reaching his dreams.That was until Christian Montijo decided to change his life, dropping 165 pounds so he could enlist."I started meal prepping and drinking water and cutting the sodas and cooking at home on Sundays for the whole week," Montijo said.After a long weight-loss journey, Montijo finally got the call he had been waiting his whole life for.He's now heading to South Carolina to begin his training.