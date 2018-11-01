Florida scuba divers compete in underwater costume contest, Instagrammers vote for winner

Who do you think won this costume contest?Scuba divers donned their best Halloween looks for an underwater event off the Florida Keys.Divers submerged 30 feet to compete in the contest at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.Rainbow Reef Dive Center hosted the event -- and offered social media users a chance to vote for their favorite costume on their Instagram.The top three votes will be announced later today.They will be rewarded with dive equipment and dive trips.