Four fights between students reported at Bullard High School in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first few weeks of the new school year appear to be off to a rough start at Bullard High School in northwest Fresno.

Police confirmed to Action News four fights between students happened on campus Monday.

The new principal sent out an automated message Monday night asking concerned parents and students to stay calm.

It's not known what started those fights, but additional school resource officers were brought on campus during the lunch hour Tuesday at Bullard.
