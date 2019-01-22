SOCIETY

Fresno court reporters, clerks end strike after winning raises, 40-hour work week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County court reporters and clerks ended their strike on Tuesday afternoon, after a week of picketing.

Court reporters will now be able to work a 40-hour week, and other justice workers will receive a pay raise and a personal day off.

The court system had been crippled since the start of the strike last Tuesday, Jan 15., as the justice workers rallied.

On Friday, the justice workers were were joined by other labor union representatives, several Fresno City councilmembers and newly elected Congressman TJ Cox during their protest.
