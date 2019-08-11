Society

Texas gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign

KATY, Texas -- A gun store in Katy is facing backlash after what was posted on their marquee sign.

Michelle Simons sent ABC30's sister station KTRK-TV a photo of Boyert Shooting Center's sign reading "Back to school sale August 13 through 18. Up to 50 percent off firearms."

A gun store in Katy is facing backlash after what was posted on their marquee sign.



Simons and her husband were driving down Mason Road when they passed the gun store and were surprised by its sign.

"It was so jarring like, 'Did I really see that?'" recalled Simons.

Simons' husband is an educator and feels as though guns and schools should not be mixed in with each other.

He says when his school district makes him teach his students about active shooter safety, he feels for them because they shouldn't have to worry about going through that.

"In the current climate and in the current culture where we have school shootings just constantly, mass shootings just constantly, it seems like a real poor choice of words," Simons said.

The couple is now wondering if the sign was intentional or a ploy to cause controversy.

"I hope it was just some kind of glaring oversight. I would rather see any other kind of wording on their board," Simons said. "What does back to school have anything to do with getting guns?"

Boyert Shooting Center sent ABC13 the following statement:
"We have friends and family who are teachers and our way of reaching out and saying thank you is by offering a summer long promotion of discounted training courses, firearms and accessories. A lot of Texans are not aware, but it is now legal to conceal carry in some colleges, and for teachers in certain school districts to conceal carry as well. We are wrapping up the program that we have been running since the beginning of June, with a huge sale to benefit everyone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolschool shootingcontroversial videogun safetymass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno
Family of central Fresno stabbing victim search for answers
Fresno Grizzlies founder John Carbray has died
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Crews investigate suspicious house fire in central Fresno
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Show More
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Vegetation fire burns in Madera County, Hwy 145 reopened
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Fire crews battle 10 acre grass fire in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News