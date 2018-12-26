FIREWORKS

Homemade fireworks shoot through living room window in Arizona

Take a look at this home surveillance video out of Arizona.

A family got quite a shock on Christmas Eve when fireworks came shooting through their window.

Kelli Villani says she was asleep when she heard a loud boom outside her home.

The video shows a couple of her neighbors launching bottle rockets.

One of the fireworks does not get off the ground.

Instead, it shoots across the road before blowing up and sending sparks flying everywhere.

Villani's home took a direct hit as the sparks broke windows and left burn marks on her furniture.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the firework malfunction.

Villani says she confronted her neighbors and say police issued them a warning.
