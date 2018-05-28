SOCIETY

'I am a feminist too' t-shirt for boys sparks controversy

A t-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media. (J.Crew)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A t-shirt for boys has ignited a political debate on social media.

J. Crew posted a photo on Instagram Friday showing a boy in a t-shirt that reads, "I am a feminist too."

It quickly received a rush of comments.

Some people felt in the current climate, the word "feminist" has a political slant and demanded J.Crew keep kids out of politics.

Others praised J.Crew for supporting equality among children.

The company issued a statement saying, "J.Crew stands for equality, and is for everybody."
