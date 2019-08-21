instagram

Instagram users falling for hoax about platform changing its privacy policy

Have you seen your friends posting about Instagram changing its privacy policy? Well, don't fall for it.

Usher, Julia Roberts and celebrity chef Tyler Florence are among a bunch of stars who also got duped by the hoax.

A message being circulated around the platform states that Instagram is changing its privacy rules, claiming everything you've ever posted will become public.

"It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed," it reads.

Many have since deleted the hoax.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, debunked the viral message on Twitter, saying if you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules today, "it's not true."



If you would like to read Instagram's data policy, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoaxsocial mediau.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM
New tool allows you to 'turn off' Facebook tracking, see data collected
Welcome to Philly's Most Instagrammable Bar
Lori Loughlin's daughters break social media silence
Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opens up about being pansexual
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Wanted parole arrested while working out at Planet Fitness in Clovis
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno
Mother of 3 has long road to recovery after horrific crash
Alert of unsubstantiated threat at Fresno City has students wanting transparency from police
Family mourns sisters killed in Madera County crash
Show More
2 arrested for marijuana grow laced with dangerous chemicals
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
What to know about blue-green algae before heading to CA lakes
More TOP STORIES News