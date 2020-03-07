Man arrested in connection to death of Tulare Western Dean of Students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash that killed a South Valley educator led to the arrest of a driver for felony DUI.Tulare investigators say 23-year-old Izeah Almaguer is now in custody for driving drunk behind the wheel, causing a crash that killed 49-year-old Rudy Carrasco of Woodlake.The Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School died last month when two vehicles collided on H Street and San Joaquin Avenue.Investigators say Almaguer was speeding when he went right through a stop sign and crashed into Carrasco's vehicle.The suspect later took a blood sample at the hospital and on Friday, toxicology results found he had a blood alcohol content of .13%.