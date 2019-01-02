SOCIETY

Man surprises wife of 67 years with new engagement ring

Man surprises wife of 67 years with new engagement ring. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 2, 2019.

There wasn't a dry eye in the room when an Illinois man surprised his wife of 67 years with a new engagement ring.

Diane Hawkins says her mother recently lost her wedding rings at the nursing home where she and her husband live.

Hawkins' father left his wife speechless when he presented her with the new diamond ring in front of friends and family just two days before Christmas.

The couple then shared an emotional kiss.

Hawkins said her father asked her to go with him to buy the new engagement and wedding rings for her mother.

She said her mother recently fell, injuring her left hand, and was unable to wear her rings. After taking them off and placing them in a jewelry box, Hawkins said the rings went missing.

"But that didn't stop the love this couple has shared for 67 years," Hawkins said.

