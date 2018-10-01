Here's a great reason to order Chinese food. One man got rich quick after using a fortune cookie to win the New Jersey lottery.
This Pennsylvania man is taking home a million dollars. Back in July, he bought three tickets. He then picked those winning numbers by looking at an old fortune cookie paper with numbers he liked.
So what will he do with that extra cash? The lucky winner says he and his wife plan on paying off their house and bills before saving the rest.
