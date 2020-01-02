Society

Meet the Central Valley's first babies of the decade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several parents here in the Valley are ushering in the new decade with a little one.

Silas Cole Meza was the first one in the Valley born in 2020 - at 12:05 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center.

Silas beat out the Valley's second baby born in the new year by one minute!

Lennon Alexander Soto was born at 12:06 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

And a few minutes later, the South Valley saw its first new year's baby - little Liam who made his entrance at 12:57 a.m.
