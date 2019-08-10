Society

Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event

(KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Modesto has denied a request to hold a controversial 'Straight Pride' event, according to a report by ABC station KXTV.

The event first came to the spotlight after a flyer began circulating on social media advertising the event in late August.

The City of Modesto said the event cannot be held because of security concerns and a conflict with reservations made beforehand at the location it was proposed for, a KXTV report said.

The event organizers had requested Graceada Park as the site of the event.

The city also said it had found the proposed event lacked liability insurance.

The organizer of the event said in an earlier interview that he is part of the 'National Straight Pride Coalition' and that the event is his group's cultural answer to their opponents.
