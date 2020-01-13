Society

Nebraska man saves 3 people trapped in car in icy pond

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Nebraska man is being called a hero for pulling three men who were trapped in a car that ended up in an icy pond.

Terry Ingram says he was out taking pictures of eagles when a white car flew past him.

Officials say the driver lost control of the car while crossing railroad tracks and hit a fire hydrant.

They say the car went airborne and slammed into the frozen pond.

Ingram says he could hear men screaming for help, which is when he jumped right into the icy water.

"Once I pulled the door open, the water started going in and he was coming out," Ingram said. "And just seeing those bodies there, I thought they were gone."

Ingram was able to pull all three men out to safety. Two of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Ingram says he was just in the right place at the right time
