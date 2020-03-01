Society

Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.

City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen, located on the west side of Manhattan, by the end of March. Then they will rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.

Several of those payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Clovis car accident sends man to hospital, Minnewawa Ave. closed
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Downtown LA explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured
Biden will win South Carolina primary: ABC News
Porterville couple scare off thieves with water-spraying device
Show More
Parlier family loses home in fire, cause of fire unknown
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into garage of Visalia home
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Hanford fire station, no injuries involved
Two dead, three injured in Madera County crash
More TOP STORIES News