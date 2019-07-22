Society

Texas officer rides mechanical bull while responding to noise complaint

KILGORE, Texas -- One Kilgore police officer went for a wild ride after showing up to a party for a noise complaint.

Officer Besser asked the party to turn down the music, but first he had to let the partygoers know this wasn't his first rodeo.

He hopped on the mechanical bull and lasted almost 30 seconds before being bucked off the side.

The police department joked on Facebook that it wouldn't be a memorable birthday if they hadn't shown off their bull-riding skills.

Now, we wonder how good his calf-roping skills are.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasu.s. & worldpolice officerfeel goodbull riding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News