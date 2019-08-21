Society

People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study

Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life.

A study published in the journal Plos One suggests people who flirt using emojis get more dates.

Researchers with Indiana University's Kinsey Institute and Illinois' Lake Forest College were behind the report.

They asked more than 5,300 single Americans whether they used emojis and 38 percent said they never do. On the other hand, 28 percent said they used them regularly.

The researchers found those who used emojis more frequently actually went on more dates over the last year.

The scientists say those emoji users also engaged in sexual activity more often.

Related topics:
societydatingrelationshipsonline datingemojisandroidloveappleu.s. & worldstudyapp
