PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week

Power shutoffs by PG&E are once again a potential reality for thousands of Bay Area residents this week.In a press release Pacific Gas and Electric Company said in part:"Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions and dry fuels, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of 17 Sierra Foothills and North Bay counties. At this time, no PSPS has been called, and PG&E will provide updates several times a day.The risk forecast is expected to last 18 to 24 hours from Wednesday evening through mi-day Thursday."We worry about that. We are prepared we have flashlights and we know we can last for a few days. We don't have food that's going to perish much," said Mill Valley resident, Geo Monley and added "We are still in a fire season and I worry tremendously. If a fire started in Mill Valley I don't see how they'll stop it. In the Hills of Mill Valley."Today Contra Costa County's prepositioning tool was also activated."We requested of the state today their approval to position a strike team of five additional fire engines, a water tender, and a firefighter bulldozer strike team to be positioned," said ConFire Public Information Officer, Steve Hill.In West Marin County, the Marin Fire Department took their preparedness a bit further and burned nine-and-a-half acres at Martin Griffin Preserve.PG&E moved its 7-Day PSPS Potential Forecast to "PSPS Watch," meaning there is a "reasonable chance" of executing a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff).The list of counties that may be impacted are (but not limited to): Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba.According to PG&E, the potential shutoff is expected to be smaller "in terms of scope and impact than the Oct. 9 - 12 PSPS."