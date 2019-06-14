robin williams

Robin Williams' grandson named after him

SAN FRANCISCO -- Robin Williams' oldest child is a dad! And his new son is named after the famed actor and comedian.

McLaurin Clement Williams -- Mickey for short -- was born on May 22, weighing in at 8 pounds.

His first name, McLaurin, was Robin's middle name.

Zak says of his new son, "He's a cute little dude and Olivia June and I are super excited and proud to be his Mom and Dad."

Zak's half-sister, Zelda Williams, took the photos of the family.

Zak is a mental health advocate and entrepreneur.

