Robin Williams' grandson named after him

SAN FRANCISCO -- Robin Williams' oldest child is a dad! And his new son is named after the famed actor and comedian.
McLaurin Clement Williams -- Mickey for short -- was born on May 22, weighing in at 8 pounds.
His first name, McLaurin, was Robin's middle name.
Zak says of his new son, "He's a cute little dude and Olivia June and I are super excited and proud to be his Mom and Dad."
Zak's half-sister, Zelda Williams, took the photos of the family.
Zak is a mental health advocate and entrepreneur.
