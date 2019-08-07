Society

Shoe box stuffed with $22k returned after accidentally being recycled

A shoe box stuffed with more than $22,000 dollars was accidentally recycled in Oregon then miraculously returned to its owner after traveling more than 200 miles to California.

A man in Ashland, Oregon, said his wife placed the shoe box on the curb without looking inside on Aug. 1.

That's when the phone calls started, and they luckily paid off - literally.

The man made a call to his recycling company, Recology, and discovered the box traveled all the way to Samoa, California, at one of the company's center.

"I was working on the line, pulling off cardboard to be recycled when I suddenly saw some big stacks of $20 bills," Recology Humboldt County Nick Page said. "Honestly, it's probably the largest amount of money I've ever personally gotten to handle."

An official said most of the money was recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrecyclingmoneyrecologygood samaritan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
Show More
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News