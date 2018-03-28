U.S. & WORLD

SURPRISE! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid crawls under bathroom stall while Chick-fil-A customer attempts to use bathroom. (Andrew Hall via Storyful) (KTRK)

A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News