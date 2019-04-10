Society

Coalinga teen collapses in the middle of class, staff quickly jumps into action to save her life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders and several Coalinga High School staff were celebrated Tuesday night for their efforts to save a 15-year-old student's life during class.

The teen collapsed at the high school last month and had a cardiac event much like a heart attack.

Staff members immediately began first aid while Coalinga police and other emergency responders rushed to the school.

"Security staff, admin staff... everyone came together, and it worked," said Assistant Principal Jim Allen. "It was a very rewarding experience having everyone come together and everyone filling in where they saw the need take place."

Once at the hospital, doctors discovered the student had a genetic heart disorder.

They gave her a pacemaker, and she's already returned to class.

She was also a part of the celebration and got to say thank you to the people credited with saving her life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthchildren's healthteenstudents
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News