Coalinga teen collapses in the middle of class, staff quickly jumps into action to save her life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders and several Coalinga High School staff were celebrated Tuesday night for their efforts to save a 15-year-old student's life during class.The teen collapsed at the high school last month and had a cardiac event much like a heart attack.Staff members immediately began first aid while Coalinga police and other emergency responders rushed to the school."Security staff, admin staff... everyone came together, and it worked," said Assistant Principal Jim Allen. "It was a very rewarding experience having everyone come together and everyone filling in where they saw the need take place."Once at the hospital, doctors discovered the student had a genetic heart disorder.They gave her a pacemaker, and she's already returned to class.She was also a part of the celebration and got to say thank you to the people credited with saving her life.