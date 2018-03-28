Third-grader who saved classmate from choking receives honor from Fresno Assemblyman

The third-grader who has become a hero to all of Saint Anthony's Middle School in Fresno-- particularly one of his classmates-- got a hero's reward Monday on campus.Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson presented a proclamation to eight-year-old Andrew Ramirez. You may recall him as the young gentleman who performed the Heimlich maneuver on his classmate Makayla when she started to choke on a gummy bear during a Valentine's Day party.Just last week, Ramirez received top honors from the Cub Scouts. The life-saving and meritorious action award is one of the rarest Cub Scout awards.