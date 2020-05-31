Society

Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The streets of downtown Fresno rang with chants and calls for justice on Sunday afternoon as thousands of people protested the death of George Floyd.

The crowd first gathered in front of City Hall, holding signs protesting police brutality. Community leaders spoke about racial inequalities, including in southern Fresno communities.



A majority of the crowd wore white shirts and black plants to honor Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died on Memorial Day after prosecutors say a white Minneapolis Police officer pinned him down by the neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now charged with murder and manslaughter.

Organizers of the Fresno protest said they have more than 50 volunteer security guards helping keep the peace.







Participants then marched through downtown Fresno, stopping at police headquarters, where community leaders spoke once more.

This story is developing and will be updated. Tune in to Action News at 6 for our story on today's march or follow ABC30 reporter Gilbert Magallon on Twitter for live updates.
