VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Crab Feed Fundraiser Raises Money and Hope

EMBED </>More Videos

A ticket gives you entrance to the 20th Annual CASA Crab Feed.

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties can always use volunteers to help foster youth. However, if you cannot give time, you can buy a ticket.

That ticket gives you entrance to the 20th Annual CASA Crab Feed. The event is September 14, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the Garza home in Clovis. CASA Executive Director Wilma Hashimoto and Crab Feed Team Leader Jennifer McDougal joined

Valley Focus host Margot Kim on August 23, 2018, to talk about the mission of CASA and fun details about the Crab Feed. Watch the video for more information. Learn about CASA and the Crab Feed here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalley focusfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture
Valley Focus: Denise Brown Coming to Fresno's Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards
Valley Focus: Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival Brings More Than 50 Films To Area
More valley focus
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News