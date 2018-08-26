Valley Focus: Crab Feed Fundraiser Raises Money and Hope

Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties can always use volunteers to help foster youth. However, if you cannot give time, you can buy a ticket.That ticket gives you entrance to the 20th Annual CASA Crab Feed. The event is September 14, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the Garza home in Clovis. CASA Executive Director Wilma Hashimoto and Crab Feed Team Leader Jennifer McDougal joinedValley Focus host Margot Kim on August 23, 2018, to talk about the mission of CASA and fun details about the Crab Feed. Watch the video for more information. Learn about CASA and the Crab Feed