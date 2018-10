The Visalia Fire Department is taking this weekend's hot weather seriously. The transit center is functioning as a cooling center through the weekend.It will be open from until 10 p.m. and then from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.The center will be providing seating, restrooms, and vending machines.The fire department reminds the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, wear light and lose clothing, and keep a close eye on children, pets, and the elderly.