iphone

YouTube diver finds iPhone in river, still works one year later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (KFSN) -- Youtube diver Michael Bennett made a surprising discovery at the bottom of the Edisto River.

In his most recent dive in a South Carolina river, he found something that looked like a rope attached to car keys, but when he pulled it off the river bed floor he realized it was an iPhone in a waterproof bag.

That iPhone belonged to Erica Bennett who says she dropped it in the river on June 19th, 2018, when her family spent the day floating down the river.

Michael took the phone home and was shocked when it turned on right away.

He was able to get a hold of the phone's long lost owner by taking out the SIM card and putting it into a different phone.

The phone had text messages from Erica's late father which she assumed she would never be able to read again.

She talked about how much the finding meant to her, "It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying 'hey I'm playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?' And I think he had called me after that. I'm pretty sure it was Father's Day."

Michael Bennett goes by "Nugget Noggin" on YouTube and has over 725,000 followers. He video documents all of his findings which usually consist of golf balls and shark teeth.

Erica Bennett is now transferring her old files onto her new phone so she can keep them forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlestonriveriphone
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IPHONE
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Wedding photographer's rant about iPhones at weddings goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vape pen charger explosion leaves thousands in damage to woman's home
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle
Fresno gang members caused fights during prison peacemaking program
Hours-long standoff ends, domestic violence suspect not found in Visalia home
Fresno police payouts could create fiscal emergency
Fresno car buyers say they were deceived by well-known dealership
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
Show More
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
City council to vote on electric scooters as Fresno shared mobility program
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
More TOP STORIES News