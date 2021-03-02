ABC News' 6-part 'Soul of a Nation' begins in Evanston, 1st city in country to offer reparations to Black Americans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10382695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The primetime news series explores the Black experience in America, touching on such topics as the racial reckoning, policing, reparations and the evolving world of arts and entertainment.

EVANSTON, Ill. -- ABC's "Soul of a Nation" premieres Tuesday night.The six-part newsmagazine series on the Black experience in America begins in Evanston, Illinois.It's the first U.S. city to offer reparations to Black Americans.ABC's Byron Pitts is contributor of the groundbreaking series.Pitts reports that reparations will first be distributed this year in increments of up to $25,0000.The whole country is grappling with the idea of reparations."It's your community there in Illinois just outside of Chicago that is taking that first step," Pitts said.The series takes a look at other topics in the weeks to come."We look at faith," said Pitts. "It seems to me, you can't chronical the Black experience in America without looking at faith,Tuesday night's show is hosted by actor Sterling K. Brown and starts off with a spoken word by Common."The show is meant to enlighten, inform and also inspire," Pitts said.