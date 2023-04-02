FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist in Anaheim, Calif.

Southbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine closing overnight, CHP says

CALIFORNIA (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says southbound Interstate 5 at the Grapevine will fully close overnight Saturday.

All southbound lanes from Vista Del Lago Road to Templin Highway will be shut down starting at 10 p.m. until Sunday, April 2 at 8 a.m.

All northbound lanes will remain open.

Interstate 5 will close again Sunday night at 11 p.m. and reopen Monday morning, April 3 at 5 a.m.

Drivers can take Highway 138 to Highway 14 as a detour.

