Investigation underway after a Southwest Fresno grocery store caught fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire investigators are looking into what sparked a commercial fire in southwest Fresno.

It happened at the King Food Grocery Store on California Avenue near Lee Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say no one was inside the store at the time but heavy smoke could be seen spewing out of the building.

They faced challenges getting into the business since bars covered the windows and doors.

"(We) cut the bars off the door, we were able to gain access and we did have an active fire on the inside of the store,"

A total of 33 firefighters responded to fight the flames.

The fire chief says the business is a complete loss.

The cause remains under investigation.